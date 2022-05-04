From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday in Abuja, formally declared interest to contest the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayemi, by his declaration, has joined the growing list of aspirants for the ticket of the ruling party, joining others like party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, former Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, among others.

Making the declaration at the Trancorp Hilton Abuja, the governor claimed that having paid the price, he is the best man for the job, assuring that he is on mission to take the country to greater heights.

“I offer myself to serve you as president. I will build bridges to unite Nigerians and take us to greater heights. I am a fully blooded Nigerian,” he said.