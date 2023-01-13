From Godwin Tsa, Abuja.

The Supreme Court has nullified the primary election of the People’s Democratic Party PDP which produced Jones Onyerere as its Senatorial candidate for Imo West in the February National Assembly election.

The apex Court nullified the primary election of the party on the ground that it was conducted in Owerri, the Imo State Capital instead of Orlu being the Senatorial Headquarters of Imo West.

Justice Emmanuel Agim in a judgment on the appeal filed by Hon Nnamdi Ezeani said that PDP grossly violated section 87 (9) of the Electoral Act by conducting the primary election outside the venue clearly stipulated by law.

The Apex Court held that by the judgment, PDP will not participate in the next month Senatorial election having failed to produce its candidate within time allowed by law.

Specifically, Justice Agim held that since the time for conduct of primary election to nominate candidates was already over, it is demeed that the party would not have candidate in the February 25 National Assembly poll.

Justice Agim warned the parties to always conduct their affairs within the ambit of the law adding that section 87 (9) of the Electoral Act is clear on where primary election should be conducted.

Details later.