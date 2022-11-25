From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently in a meeting with former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo.

Tinubu who had visited Delta State a few days ago where he addressed supporters at Warri had to come back to visit Oporoza, the ancestral headquarters of Gbaramatu Kingdom

His latest visit is to interact with traditional rulers and other Niger Delta stakeholders on his presidential ambition and the forthcoming elections.

Sources said upon arrival at Gbaramatu, Tinubu had visited the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oboro- Gbaraun II, Aketekpe Agadagba, who conferred on him the title, Iyelawei of Gbaramatu Kingdom.

APC chieftains on the entourage of the APC Presidential standard-bearer are Minister of State, Petroluem, Chief Timipre Sylva, his counterpart in Ministry of Labour and Employment, and APC Presidential Campaign Council spokesman, Festus Keyamo, Governors Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Deputy- Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege.