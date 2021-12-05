From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A 26-year-old plumber, Sochima Ude, from Umuaka village in Nsude, Udi Local Government Area, has been reportedly hacked to death in the Timber Market area of Nike, Enugu North LGA of Enugu State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident happened Friday evening while Ude who lived at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Quarters in Trans-Ekulu was on his way to visit his elder sister resident around the area.

Police are currently after the four suspects alleged to have carried out the dastard murder of the young man said to be the only son of his his mother.

His body has been deposited at the Ntasi Obi Mortuary in Trans-Ekulu, Enugu.

Family sources say the deceased’s aged mother is heartbroken by the news of the gruesome murder of her only son.

The Police is yet to react to the incident at the time of filling this report.