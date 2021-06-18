An explosion occurred in the wee hours of yesterday has rocked the Mobolaji Bank Anthony area of Lagos destroying the OPIC plaza close to Sheraton Hotel on the road.

Witnesses told sunnewsonline.com that the fire was as a result of a Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker which exploded at about 1032hour on Thursday on the Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way opposite Sheraton hotels and Towers. Ikeja.

It was learnt the explosion was alleged to have been caused by unconfirmed leakage from tanker while on motion. .

The resulting fire travelled with the wind to the premises of Ogun State Property Investment Company (OPIC) Plaza besides Sheraton Hotel.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) spokesman, Ibrahim FArinloye in a statement said OPIC housed different commercial outfits including Chinese Restaurant.

According to him the fire was put out at about 0030hours after the Concerted efforts of five fire trucks from Lagos State Fire Service and 2 trucks from LASEMA Response Unit.

The initial search and Rescue activities revealed that 13 persons sustained various degree of burns. Out of this, 9 are males while 4 are females.

The affected victims are being attended to at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for First Aid while they will be transfered to Burn Centre, General Hospital, Gbagada, Lagos State

Preliminary assessment on vehicles damaged indicated that about 25 were burnt as at now.

Comprehensive post disaster assessment on the extent of general damages would be done later today.