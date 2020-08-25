By Beifoh Osewele

Three persons have been confirmed dead in an accident that involved a Toyota Camry car marked LSR-724 FW and a tricycle along Atlantic Road in Epe area of Lagos.

Preliminary investigations by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) attributed the incidence to a blown out front tyre.

The vehicle was said to have skidded off the road and crashed into a man washing his tricycle before somersaulting into a ditch.



‘The impact led to the death of the driver and passenger in the car and the tricycle operator.

Their remains have been deposited at the Epe General Hospital mortuary by responders from the Odo-Noforija Police division headquarters, Epe, and LASEMA officials.