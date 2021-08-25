From Gyang Bere, Jos
No fewer than 36 persons were burned to death when Fulani bandits attacked Yelwan Zangam community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.
The massacre reportedly occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving women, children and the aged dead in their sleep.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
The attackers also burnt houses with food items.
David Zaion, a member of the community, who confirmed the incident, said that attackers invaded the community and killed everything in sight.
‘We have recovered 36 corpses of people who were killed by the Fulani, most of the corpses were burnt beyond recognition,’ he said.
The law of war is the Sword- either you kill the enemy or the enemy will kill you, either you defeat the enemy or the enemy will defeat you. If you eliminate the enemy, you’ll have peace.
Fulani criminals from Guinea are enemies of this territory natives which owns the land. Fulani criminals from Guinea which used 1804 fulani caliphate with its emirates to dominate northern natives politically, used northern natives to dominate southern natives politically and stole wealth of this territory natives, frustrated economic developments of this territory natives to make this territory natives poor and keep them under fulani rulership.
We this territory natives which owns the land have defeated 1804 fulani caliphate with its emirates the way we defeated 1914 amalgamation of British bandits in 1960. We’re now the government over our God given native lands in which the six geopolitical zones are sovereign states. Hausa people, Kanuris etc. of the north will be traditional rulers, religious leaders, political office holders etc. over their God given native lands under their sovereign states. Southern natives will have democratic capacity under their sovereign states to fix their lands, economies.
Igbos, Yoruba etc. in the north must join hands with Hausa people, Kanuris etc. of the north and eliminate defeated fulani criminals and their thugs nickname military, police etc. on every inch of the north. Slaughter them from all directions and take their weapons, Burn Down their barracks etc. and take their weapons for existence securities and freedom of this territory natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics.
Interim governments of the six sovereign states must establish embassy in Russia Federation etc. of Southern Countries Union now to coordinate military and diplomatic operations for their sovereign states.
Defeated fulani criminals must find their way back to Guinea- dead or alive in this 2021 the way defeated British bandits find their way back to Britain in 1960. Only the Sword decides.