Paul Osuyi, Asaba

At least four persons are feared dead after they were trapped as a result of the collapse of a hotel building under construction at Aghwana Avenue in the university town of Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The victims were said to be construction workers who arrived early at the project site for the day’s job when the 206-room hotel building suddenly caved in apparently due to heavy rains in the morning hours of Saturday.

Eyewitnesses said the victims were trapped in the rubble and later confirmed dead as rescue operations failed.