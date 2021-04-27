From Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki.

Two soldiers and two gunmen were reportedly killed Monday night when gunmen attacked soldiers at a Military check point in Amasiri ,Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi state.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred at Amasiri Junction around 9pm .

A source from the area who pleaded for anonymity said “hoodlums yesterday attacked and killed two soldiers on duty at Amasiri Junction last night.

“It happened at the Military Check point around the Timber Shade area .The hoodlums came unexpectedly and opened fire on the soldiers. Two of the soldiers died instantly but the soldiers were able to gun down two of the hoodlums while others escape”

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Ebonyi Command, Loveth Odah, declined to comment on the incident , saying it was not her duty to do so .

“I don’t confirm matters that has to do with soldiers, except if it has something to do with the police” she said.

Details later .