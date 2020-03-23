Doris Obinna, Lagos
News reaching Daily Sun has it that four new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the country. Three of the confirmations were made in Lagos State, while 1 was identified in the FCT, Abuja.
It was noted that two of the four cases were returning travellers
As of 11:00 pm on Monday, March 23rd, there are 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.
Out of the number, two have been discharged, while one patient has died.
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 23, 2020
