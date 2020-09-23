From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

Tears flow freely on Wednesday morning in Felele the outskirts of Lokoja long Abuja – Lokoja highway as a tanker lorry laden with fuel caught fire and roasted over 40 people.

Most of those roasted are school children and they are parents who were going to school.

It was gathered that a family of five including three children and they are parents were affected which has led to the closing down of the Baptist college Lokoja which is the school of the students

Meanwhile, the Governor Yahaya Bello has expressed shock over the unfortunate fatal tanker explosion which took place in the early hours of Wednesday 23, September, around the Felele area of Lokoja metropolis.

Governor Bello is very sad to learn of the tragic loss of lives, many vehicles, property and other valuables in the petrol tanker fire while expressing his deepest condolences to the family of those affected by the ugly occurrence. He said this is sadly the greatest tragedies the state has witnessed in recent times while describing the unfortunate accident as a sad development and shares the feeling of those who lost their loves ones in this incident.

The Governor also urged the students of Kogi State Polytechnic to remain calm and peaceful, stating that he equally shared in their grieving moment over the death of some of their colleagues in the disaster.

