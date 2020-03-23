The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 5 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The latest update brings the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria to 36 since its first case was detected and reported in late February.

The first confirmed death in Nigeria from the novel coronavirus was also reported in the latest NCDC update.

The 1st #COVID19 death in Nigeria has been recorded. The case was a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes & was undergoing chemotherapy Our thoughts are with his family pic.twitter.com/A7STOjTQeW — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 23, 2020

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see https://t.co/zQrpNf5Q61 Currently;

Lagos- 25

FCT- 6

Ogun- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1 Total: 36 confirmed cases#COVID19Nigeria — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 23, 2020

In an earlier update on Monday, 2 cases were confirmed in FCT, 2 in Lagos and 1 in Edo.

The NCDC further added that two cases are returning travellers from the UK.

“As at 09:45 am on 23rd March, there are 35 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged,” said the NCDC in a tweet.