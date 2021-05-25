Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Iwollo Oghe Police station in Ezeagu local government of Enugu state was in the early hours of today attacked and burnt by unknown gunmen.

No fewer than five persons including police personnel were feared to have been killed in the attack.

The Police station building was fully razed with some property in the premises.

The State Police high authorities have left the Command headquarters to the station for an on the sport assessment of the damages and casualties.

Details later.