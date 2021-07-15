No fewer than 34 students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, have been confirmed to have been infected with Coronavirus disease.

According to source from the school, five staff of the school have also been confirmed to have the disease.

The management of UNILAG have immediately swung into action with contact tracing of staff and students who came in contact with those infected and may have gotten the disease.

In a swift reactions to the closure of UNILAG because of the COVID-19 which hit the campus, some parents and guardians stormed the campus to pick their wards home.

A senior management staff told our Correspondent that the initial figure was 15 staff and three staff infected and confirmed by the university Medical Centre.

According to him, after the medical centre drew the attention of university management to the 3rd wave, another 19 students and two workers are infected with COVID-19.

The source told Daily Sun that the university management through the medical centre is investigating whether the disease was brought into the campus by a staff or student.

“Initial case of 3rd wave of COVID-19 on campus was discovered on students who showed signs of flu-like symptoms. Later, some staff showed same symptoms.

“Following these symptoms by staff and students, the medical centre alerted the management and thorough analysis were carried the results came out positive. From there the figures rose to more students and staff infected.”

