From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has reduced the sentence of former House of Representatives member Farouk Lawan from seven to five years imprisonment.

Justice Angela Otaluka of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on June 22, 2021 sentenced Lawan to seven years after convicting him on a three-count charge of soliciting bribe, agreeing to accept bribe and actually accepting $500,000 bribe from businessman, Femi Otedola.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Justice Otaluka, sentenced Lawan to seven years on count one; seven years on count two, and five years on count three.

But in a unanimous judgement on Thursday, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, led by the court’s President, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, quashed Lawan’s conviction on counts one and two.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The court held that the prosecution failed to prove both counts relating to demanding for and agreeing to accept $300million bribe from Otedola.

The appellate court found that the prosecution was only able to prove the third count relating to his accepting bribe of $500,000.

The court then acquitted Lawan on counts one and two (on which he was sentenced to seven years per count), but convicted him on count three (on which he was sentenced to five years.

The judgment was on an appeal by Lawan.