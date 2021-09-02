Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ),unabridged said that a total of 5,890 terrorists comprising foot soldiers and their commanders have so far surrendered with their families to soldiers in the North East Zone in the last three weeks.

Director Defence Media Operations Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, who made this known, also said another 565 Boko Haram terrorists comprising 3 Commanders, 4 Amirs, 5 Nakibs and 5 cattle rustling specialists, out of the surrendered BHTs and their family members were handed over to the Borno State Government in Maiduguri for further management after thorough profiling.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.