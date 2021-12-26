From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Former governorship candidate of the Action Alliance,Uche Nwosu has been abducted by gunmen today.

A source who disclosed this our correspondent said he was abducted early this morning at St Peters Anglican Church,Eziama Obire in Nkwere Local Government Area of Imo State where he attended a Thanksgiving service in commemoration of his late mother,Jemaimah Nwosu who was laid to rest last week Wednesday.

Details of his abduction is still sketchy as at the time of this report but witnesses at the church said the gunmen where heavily armed and stormed the church premises in great numbers.

Nwosu is also the son -in-law to former governor of the State,Rochas Okorocha.

Details later.