From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has announced the release of the abducted Auxiliary Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe who was abducted last week Sunday at about 6 30 pm in Owerri after officiating a mass at World bank road.

State Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu who announced his release in a press statement in Owerri yesterday said the priest was rescued unhurt on Friday alongside his driver and without any ransom paid.

According to Ikeokwu, “it took a sting operation” by the Anti kidnapping team of the Imo State police command to track down the kidnappers in a Creek at Awara in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Ikeokwu said “acting on directive, a combined unit of all the tactical teams on the 31st December, 2020 stormed Awara, Ohaji/Egbema LGA and Omuku creeks. Few persons positively linked to the crime/criminals were arrested, and some incriminating items recovered.

“The arrest of the suspects and other coordinated operations by the Command led to the kidnappers abandoning victims, leading to rescue of the bishop and two other victims unhurt and without payment of any ransom. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the notorious kidnapping syndicate.

Meanwhile, the State Police Commissioner , Issac Akinmoyede has warned fake rumour peddlers using social media to disseminate fake information to desist from it in their own interest or face the law.

The CP recalling an earlier fake report on the social media alleging the behaeding of the priest in Anambra a day after the kidnap of the priest , noted that such report could cause the breach of peace in the State.

Similarly, the Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese, His Grace, Archbishop Anthony Obinna has personally confirmed the release of the Auxiliary Archbishop.

In a statement by the Archdiocese, Obinna while thanking the church and the Pope on prayers said on behalf of the priest for his safe and quick release, also revealed that driver of the abducted priest, Ndubuisi Roberts is presently treating a deep cut in his hands sustained from the kidnap of December ,27 2020 in a hospital.

Obinna who said he personally visited the rescued priest explained that he was still weak and in shock as a result of his traumatic experience from the kidnap.