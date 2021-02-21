From John Adams, Minna

The 27 abducted Students of Governments Science College Kagara in Rafi local government area of Niger state have regained their freedom five days after they were kidnapped by gunmen from their school.

Also released with them are three staff of the school and their 12 family members. All the victims are said to be in good condition and are on their way back to Minna, the state capital.

The release of the children is not unconnected with the intervention of Kaduna based Islamic Cleric, Sheik Ahmed Gumi who on Thursday last week visited the bandits hideout in Niger state.

The Cleric who also met with the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello at the government house in Minna, gave the assurance that the all the abductees will be released today (Sunday)

There is no official pronouncements from the government or the police as at the time of filing this report (7:09pm).