Air Vice Marshal Sikiru Smith (retd.), who was abducted on Monday in the Ajah area of Lagos State, has regained freedom, The Sun has learnt.

It was learnt that the retired two star general was released in the early hours of Saturday.

The spokesman for the Police in Lagos State, Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the development saying, “I can confirm that he has been released.”

It was reported that AVM Smith, who is currently the Chairman of Double Wealth Ventures Limited – a dredging and engineering firm – was supervising work on a site in the Ajah area of Lagos State on Monday when masked gunmen invaded the place and shot into the air to scare away people.

The gunmen were said to have whisked him away in a waiting speedboat, after which they sped off.

According to an SOS voice note shared by his driver, Corporal Odiji, the retired AVM engaged in a struggle with the gunmen before he was subdued.

