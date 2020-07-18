Tony Osauzo

Reports just reaching Daily Sun indicate that the abducted widow of late former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hassana Garuba, has been set free.

Mrs Garuba was said to have‎ been released about 30 minutes ago but details of how she regained her freedom could not be ascertained.

Mrs Garuba was reportedly abducted at Kabba junction in Kogi State along with her driver on her way from Abuja to Auchi to prepare for the burial of her husband, Rt Hon Zakawanu Garuba, who died early today in Abuja after a brief illness.

There were indications last night that the late former Speaker would be laid to rest according to Islamic rites, with his grave already prepared at his residence awaiting the corpse which was on its way to Auchi.