From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Female students of Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Jangebe in Talata Mafara local government area, Zamfara state who were abducted by gunmen last Friday have been released.

The 279 female students, were brought to Gusau in convoy of about many buses which included two coaster buses and many 18 seater buses, started arriving the Government House Gusau around 4am today Tuesday and were received by governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, the first lady Hajia Aisha Bello Matawalle and heads of security agencies in the state.

Details later.