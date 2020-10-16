From Magnus Eze, Enugu

There is palpable tension in Nwafia community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, Friday morning, following plot to dethrone their traditional ruler, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo.

Nwankwo is one of the 13 traditional rulers recently suspended by the Government of Chief Willie Obiano of Anambra State for having been part of a trip facilitated by billonaire businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The thank you visit to President Muhammadu Buhari has pitched the State Government against a section of the traditional institution and indigenes of the state.

Daily Sun reliably gathered that a meeting at the auspices of Nawfia Town Union was ongoing at the town hall as at 9am from where they would set off for a demonstration, calling for the dethronement of the monarch.

Prior to this period, similar actions had taken place in some communities where their traditional rulers had been slammed with the Government’s suspension order including Alor in Idemili.

Daily Sun obtained some court injunctions restraining the Government, Town Union or their agents from proceeding with such action.

When contacted on telephone, Igwe Nawfia confirmed the incident and said that the demonstrators might hit the streets before 10am.

He added that he would not keep quiet and allow them kill him the same way they had allegedly killed his father.