From Sola Ojo,

Information reaching Daily Sun has revealed that the remaining 29 students of College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna, who were kidnapped on March 11 have been freed.

The parents and students of the institution had on Tuesday sought the intervention of the National Assembly over the development.

One of the affected parents confirmed to Daily Sun that they were released at a village in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State an hour ago and they are now on their way to Kaduna.

Details later