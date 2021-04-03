BY LUKMON OLABIYI

The National Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba group Yinka Odumakin, has died.

Unconfirmed reports said he died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) after a brief illness.

Odumakin’s wife, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President of Women Arise, confirmed the death of her husband of many years to Sunday Sun at exactly 10:06am.

Odumakin who was overwhelmed by the demise of her activist husband, told Sunday Sun that part of her has gone.

“Part of me is gone,” Odumakin said before ending the telephone call placed across to her mobile line by one of our correspondents.

Although the circumstances surrounding his death were sketchy as at press time, a photograph of Odumakin being supported by Pa Ayo Adebanjo in a photograph with former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, recently surfaced on Facebook which made users of the social media platform to question his state of health.

Details soon…