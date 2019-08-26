Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Governor Henry Seriake Dickson political camp aka Restoration Group has swept the national delegates election of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)in all the eight local government areas of the state.

The Restoration Team had earlier overran the Timi Alaibe Campaign Organisation and other governorship aspirants outside the Restoration Group in the three-man Ward delegates Congress organized by the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, on Saturday.

The Ward delegates who were elected on Saturday participated alongside other stakeholders to elect the national delegates of the party in the election organized by the Deputy Governor òf Abia State, Dr. Ude Oko Chukwu, the Bayelsa State National Delegates Returning Officer Monday.

All the ward delegates assembled at the respective local government headquarters to join other stakeholders of the party to elect the national delegates from the local government areas.

Report from across the state Monday evening indicated that over 90 percent of the names that emerged from the election are members of the Restoration Group

The outcome of the election of the national delegates is a further reinforcement of the dominance of the Restoration Group on the politics of the PDP and Bayelsa.

Chukwu observed that the delegates’ election was peaceful and smooth.