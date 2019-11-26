Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Police in Enugu have confirmed the kidnap of another Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Malachy Asadu in Nsukka on Monday.

The priest was kidnapped along Imilike-Nsukka road while he was returning from a diocesan meeting which held at St Theresa’s Cathedral, Nsukka.

Confirming the incidence on Tuesday, Police spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said that though police operatives have commenced the search for the abductors of the priest, details of the incident was still sketchy.

According to him, “we have the report and the command has commenced necessary action with a view to getting him and unmasking the perpetrators”.

This recent kidnap has raised tension among residents as this incidence brought the number of abducted priests in the state in the past 8 months to nine.