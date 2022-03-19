From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri
Gunmen again renew their attack on police formation in Imo State attacking the Umuguma police division in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State at the early hours of Sunday.
A source from the area who narrated the incident to our correspondent said that the hoodlums also killed 2 police constabularies who were on duty.
One of the constables was said to have been butchered to death as he was caught trying to escape through the perimeter fence of the station while his other colleague died in the raging fire caused by the explosion of the dynamite.
According to the source, the gunmen who were heavily armed blocked the road on arrival at the station and started shooting sporadically to scare people from coming close to them before they threw a dynamite inside the premises.
