Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has again imposed a 24 hour curfew in Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas of Plateau State with effect from 4pm on Saturday 24 October, 2020 following the looting of warehouses by suspected hoodlums.

Lalong in a press statement said the reinstatement of the earlier relaxed curfew in necessary to avoid further escalation of destruction of lives and properties.

“To avoid further escalation, I hereby direct the immediate reinstatement of the 24-hour curfew earlier relaxed from 4pm today 24th October 2020 in Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas till further notice.

“By this, security agencies are directed to enforce the curfew and ensure that all violators are arrested and prosecuted. I call on all citizens and stakeholders to continue to cooperate with Government in ensuring the peace and progress of Plateau State.”

Lalong recalled that he had on 20 October, 2020 announced a 24 hour curfew in Jos South and Jos North to respond to the disturbances that arose when hoodlums hijacked the ENDSERS protests leading to the destruction of lives and properties.

He said the curfew was relaxed after the assessment of the situation from the hours of 6am to 8pm on 23rd October, 2020.

“However today, some hoodlums broke into the warehouses where palliatives delivered to the State by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development last week were stored awaiting distribution and carted them away.

“This looting has spread to other facilities and is gradually degenerating thereby threatening the peace and security of the State.”