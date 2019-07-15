Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has once again written an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to find a lasting solution to insecurity in the country.

Obasanjo, in the letter made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Monday morning, by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, said insecurity in Nigeria had become worrisome and charged the president not to hesitate to take decisive steps to nip the situation in the bud.

He expressed worry that the issue was hitting at the foundation of the country’s existence and fast eroding the root of Nigerian community, stressing that “the insecurity can no longer be ignored, treated with nonchalance, swept under the carpet or treated with cuddling glove”.

OBJ said: “I am very much worried and afraid that we are on the precipice and dangerously reaching a tipping point where it may no longer be possible to hold danger at bay.”

The former president noted that for over ten years, four of which Buhari has been the president, Boko Haram has menacingly ravaged the land in spite of government’s claim, while rampaging herdsmen suspected to be Fulani have caused wanton destruction to lives and property.

He further warned that if timely solution was not found to arrest insecurity in Nigeria, ominous cloud and rain of destruction, violence, disaster and disunity would be the outcome.