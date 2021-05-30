From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Barely few days office of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) in Ahiazu,Mbaise council area was vandalised by hoodlums, the Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) in Imo State,Francis Ezeonu has reported that the Njaba office of the commission was on Sunday morning razed by criminal elements.

The incident which was contained in a statement signed by the National Commissioner and chairman Voters Education, Committee, Festus Okoye noted that all the documents and furniture inside was completely burnt.

According to the statement, the burnt INEC office will be the 8th in the State razed after 2019 general elections.

The incident Okoye said has already been reported to the police for further investigation.