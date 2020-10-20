By Christopher Oji

Hoodlums numbering over 1000 took over the the Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State robbing and burning houses.

Among the places burnt were the Ajegunle Police Station, liani and Amukoko Divisions. Also set ablaze is the Headquarters of Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA. Over ten vehicles including a fuel tanker were razed at the LGA premises.

A witness, Gab Osisisioma , said the tanker was about discharging fuel but the Protesters prevented it.

Osisisioma said the angry youths set fire on the tanker which spilled over to other vehicles parked in the premises. As at press time, the fire was still raging as there was no access for fire service to come to the scene.