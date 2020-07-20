From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10 governorship election.

Akeredolu was declared the party’s flag bearer, having won the highest number of lawful votes at the party’s primary election held at the International Conference Centre, Akure on Monday.

Chairman of the governorship primary election committee who is also the Governor of Kogi State, Mr Yahaya Bello announced the results at the end of the exercise which lasted for several hours.

Three of the governorship aspirants; Messrs Jimi Odimayo, Ife Oyedele and Olusegun Abraham had before the commencement of the election withdrawn from the race and supported Akeredolu.

The three aspirants said they took the decision after due consultation with members and stakeholders of the party from both within and outside the state, adding that they were convinced that Akeredolu has all it takes to win the governorship poll come October 10.

Other aspirants who participated in the primary election were Chief Olusola Oke, Sola Iji, Isaacs Kekemeke, Olaide Adelami, Mrs Jumoke Anifowose, Nathaniel Adojutelegan and Bukola Adetula.

Akeredolu who polled the highest number of votes in all the 18 local government areas of the state, was overwhelmingly voted for by many of the delegates as he beat his closest rival, Chief Olusola Oke with over 50 percent.

Describing the election as a free and fair one, Governor Bello said members of the committee were fair to all the aspirants that participated in the election.

While urging all the aspirants that participated in the election to support the party’s candidate to ensure the victory of the party in the governorship election, Bello said the outcome of the election showed the level of acceptance of Akeredolu by members of the party in the state.

Heavy security operatives had besieged the venue of the primary election to forestall crisis during the exercise.

The security personnel including officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and those of the Department of State Services (DSS) numbering over 1,000 monitored the election.