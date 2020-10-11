The incumbent governor of Ondo state and the candidate of the All Progressive Congress in the gubernatorial election held on Saturday October 10, 2020 Rotimi Akeredolu has declared winner of the election and returned elected.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC while declaring Akeredolu winner, said the APC candidate polled a total vote of 292, 830 votes while his closest rival the candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Eyitayo Jegede polled 195, 791 votes.

The deputy governor of the state and candidate for the ZLP party, Mr Agboola Ajayi polled 69,127 votes.

Details soon…