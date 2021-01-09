From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court l on Saturday dismissed the alleged certificate forgery suit filed against him by his former political party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) for lacking in merit.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed in his judgment held that the Plaintiffs failed woefully to prove the allegations of forgery of certificate contained in their claim before the court.

The judge noted that allegations being criminal in nature ought to have been proved beyond any reasonable doubt.

Besides, the court held that the testimony of the Deputy Registrar of the University of Ibadan, Mr. Abayomi Ajayi was a direct evidence that put to rest all the claims of the Plaintiffs.

The main plank of the Plaintiffs case based on pleadings before the court is that Obaseki supplied false information to the 3rd Defendant (INEC) in his INEC Form CF0001 with which he contested the September 19, 2020 Governorship election in Edo State.

That the 1st Defendant (Obaseki) has committed the offence of perjury by virtue of the fact that he lied on oath in either the INEC Form CF00I with which he contested the election into the office of the Governor of Edo State in 2016 or that the 2020 election into the office of the Governor of Edo State held on September 19, 2020.