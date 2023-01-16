From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), has denied rumours making the rounds over the invasion of the Central Bank headquarters in in Abuja by its operatives.

DSS public relations director Peter Afunaya who made this known described the report which has been making the rounds on the social media described it as fake and misleading.

Afunaya in a statement titled CBN, NOT INVADED BY DSS made available to Daily Sun reads; “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the false news making the round that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its Governor, today 16/1/23. This is fake news and quite misleading.