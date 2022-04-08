100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has struck out eight out of the 15-count charge filed against leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Binta Nyako struck out the charges while ruling on the preliminary objection filed by the IPOB leader challenging the amended charge.

The affected counts are 6,7,8,11, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 15, while counts 1,2, 3, 4, 5, 13 and 14 stands against him.