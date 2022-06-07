Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

The duo of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi and his counterpart in Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, have dismissed insinuations that they are no longer in the race for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket.

Former governor of Kano State, Kabiru Gaya, had claimed that the competition has been narrowed between former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo ahead of the primary to elect the party’s candidate.

However reacting to the report, both Amaechi and Nwajiuba dismissed the claim, describing as untrue and fake, just as they said that Gaya is on his own.