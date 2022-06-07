The former governors of Ogun and Akwa Ibom state Ibikunle Amosun and God’s will Akpabio has willingly stepped down for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu ” in the spirit of consensus,”

They announced this while giving their remarks at the ongoing national convention of the party.

“Vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Unite Nigeria, vote for Tinubu,” Akpabio said.

Details soon…

