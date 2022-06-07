The former governors of Ogun and Akwa Ibom state Ibikunle Amosun and God’s will Akpabio and the Governor of Ekiti State has willingly stepped down for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu ” in the spirit of consensus,”

Also joining the “stepping down committee” is the former speaker of the House of Representative Mr Dimeji Bankole who also announced he had stepped down for Tinubu.

Also Senator Ajayi Boroface announced he has stepped down, while Governor of Jigawa state Badaru Abubakar has announced he will be supporting the ambition of Senator Tinubu.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

They announced this while giving their remarks at the ongoing national convention of the party.

“Vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Unite Nigeria, vote for Tinubu,” Akpabio said.

Details soon…

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .