By MONICA IHEAKAM

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan is getting into her stride ahead of next month’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The 25-year-old yesterday in Paris produced a new African record at the Paris 2022 Diamond League.

The 2022 African Athletics Championship gold medalist, ran a blistering 12. 41 seconds (-0.4) to win the women’s 100m hurdles .

This back to back fantastic feat is coming just days after she emerged winner in Finland in the 100m hurdles event at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold.

Amusan’s time at the Diamond League in Paris is the third fastest time in the world in 2022.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .