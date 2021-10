From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Anambra State Deputy Governor Nkem Okeke has dumped All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), for All Progressive Congress (APC).

He was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari at Presidential Villa by National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Details later…

