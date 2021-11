From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke, at exactly 10:04am cast his vote in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

He voted at polling unit 005, Ward 3, Umueze Awovu in Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area.

The deputy governor, while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after casting his vote, said that he was impressed with the process so far.

More details coming