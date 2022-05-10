From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Barely a month after a bomb blast killed more than six people at Iware and another left a few mildly injured in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, another explosion suspected to be a bomb blast has rocked Jalingo causing panic and fear.

Our correspondent gathered that the explosion believed to be an Improvised explosive device was detonated at the Sabon Gari area of the town and heard more than five kilometers away.

As at the time of this report, the details are still very scanty and the police could not be reached for a statement on the level of casualty and damage.

Preliminary reports has it that the explosive device was thrown into the military base along the House of Assembly-Sabon Gari road by a passerby through the fence.

A source at the military base said no casualties were recorded and there was no destruction on the facility as the explosive landed on a plane ground.

Efforts by our correspondent to reach the scene were abortive as the military have barricaded the area and refused access for security reasons.