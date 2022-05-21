A two storey building under construction has collapsed in Lagos, the National Emergency Management Agency (NE.MA) has said.

NEMA spokesman Ibrahim Farinloye said the collapse could be linked to the torrential rain fall in Lagos.

He said the building is located at Freeman Road on Lagos Island, adding that one person has been brought out dead and another rescued alive, while operatives of LASEMA and NEMA are already on ground to ensure safety.

Details soon…