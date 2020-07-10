Tunde Braimoh, the Lawmaker representing Kosofe constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, has dead.

Braimoh was the chairman house committee on information, security and strategy in the Lagos state house of Assembly before his death.

The lawmaker had also served in the Parliament as the chairman house committee on Judiciary, petitions and Lasiec, he was also a one time chairman of Kosofe local government area, now ikosi isheri local council.

He is survived by his wife and children.

There is no confirmed information on the cause of his death but we’ll bring you details on this development later.