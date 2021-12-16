From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Palpable fear has gripped Ihite Ihube autonomous community in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo state as their traditional ruler, Eze Paul Ogbu, and youth leader of the community who were abducted on Sunday were found dead on Wednesday.

A source from the community told Daily Sun that the monarchs’s lifeless body lay in his palace is scheduled for burial Thursday .

The source disclosed that another traditional ruler, Acho Ndukwe abducted same day with the late monarch broke the news to the community.

The source said ” Eze Paul Ogbu and the youth leader have been found dead. Eze Acho Ndukwe, revealed that the criminals killed Eze Paul Ogbu in his presence. Security operatives went back to the criminals camp with the indigenes and the corpse of the traditional ruler was identified lying in a ditch. He will be buried today which is Thursday.”

Our correspondent recalls that Ogbu and Ndukwe were kidnapped on Sunday with their vehicles and palaces razed.

However, Ndukwe was rescued on Monday after combined security operatives raided the kidnappers den in Orsu Local Government Area and Uli in Ihiala council area of Anambra state.

