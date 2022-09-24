The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced an intimidating 422-member presidential national campaign council, team, confirming President Muhammadu Buhari as chairman to lead the charge.

The 20-page document containing the comprehensive names of the campaign members further revealed that its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, are the chairman and deputy chairman respectively.

Others listed to pilot the party’s campaign activities include vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, vice chairman, Simon Lalong, Director-General, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Deputy Director General (operations), Hadiza Bala Usman and James Faleke as deputy director general (admin), and Secretary respectively.

Notable names like Christopher Tarka, deputy secretary, Atiku Bagudu, vice chairman (North) Godswill Akpabio, vice chairman (South-south) Uju Ken-Ohanenye, vice chairman (South East), Badaru Abubakar, Regional coordinator (North), Abubakar Kyari, deputy regional coordinator (North), Governor David Umahi, regional coordinator (South) and Emma Eneukwu, deputy coordinator (South) completes the main eggheads of the campaign council.

Listed to coordinate the campaign at zonal levels include such names as Governor Ben Ayade, Victor Giadom, Rotimi Amaechi, Kekemeke, Governor Hope Uzodinma, Ijeomah Arodiogbu, Governor Sani Bello, Maazu Bawa Rijau, Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya, Mustapha Salihu, Bello Matawalle, Salihu Lukman, and Ahmed El-Marzuq.

Leading the State coordinators include all the State governors and governorship candidates of the party especially in States without sitting APC governors.

Other categories are Advisers, campaign patrons, directors, deputy directors and Secretaries of directorates, and performing arts directors that brought the total number to 422 member campaign team.