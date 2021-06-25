From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has gotten another tenure elongation that may last for another six months to enable it supervise the conduct of the party’s congresses across the country.

The extension became very necessary following the expiration of the extended tenure of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee on Friday.

Sources at the secretariat who confided in the Daily Sun in Abuja said that the extension was made possible after President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the Congresses from the wards to the national which may end in December this year.

Details later