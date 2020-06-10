Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Tension is gradually building at the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as supporters of the frontline aspirants look poised for an imminent supremacy clash.

As at midday, several supporters especially angling for the incumbent, Godwin Obaseki and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, believed to be the anointed aspirant, have already arrived the secretariat drumming support for their own.

Although the supporters of Ize-Iyamu did not brand themselves, the supporters of the incumbent had dressed in branded white vests, occupying one side of the road outside the secretariat singing and chanting intermittently especially when the incumbent arrived and left.

Speaking to Daily Sun at the secretariat, a supporter to the Governor Obaseki, who spoke in confidence, said that he is very cautious of the situation, hinting that they have been informed that the situation might degenerate into a physical battle.

‘As you see here, I am afraid because they have told us that there is every likelihood that enemies of Obaseki might mobilise protesters to attack us. They have put us on security alert and that was why I had to park my car far away from here. I am not very comfortable seeing some if these hostile faces arriving. However, I can confirm to you that we are ready for anything. You can see we are poised for war from them,’ he said.

Meanwhile, aspirants like Governor Obaseki, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen have already stormed the national secretariat for the screening.

Although Governor Obaseki breezed in and left the secretariat while the committee members were still putting finishing touches to the commencement of the responsibility assigned them, he is yet to return, leaving the supporters curious as to what would have happened to him.

Similarly, the activities of the screening committee, which was supposed to resume at 10 am, was delayed till later in the day because, according to a source, they were summoned by the party leadership after arriving in the early hours.